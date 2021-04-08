Advertisement

Authorities: 8 hurt, 1 missing after explosion at Ohio plant

Multiple people were injured in an explosion and fire at an Ohio manufacturing plant on Thursday.
Multiple people were injured in an explosion and fire at an Ohio manufacturing plant on Thursday.(Source: WSYX via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an explosion and fire early Thursday at a manufacturing plant in Columbus, Ohio, left eight people injured and one person missing.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told reporters the explosion happened about 12:05 a.m. at the Yenkin-Majestic Paint facility, triggering a fire.

Authorities say some of the injured were able to get out of the plant while others were rescued before being taken to the hospital.

Crews early Thursday searched the site and worked to extinguish the fire.

Some nearby businesses were evacuated. The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened during tree work in the Alvaton community of Warren County.
Man injured when tree falls on truck in Alvaton community
Multiple fatalities expected, both southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being re-routed.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal I-65 crash near Cemetery Road exit
Amanda Yff and Brent Bishop
9-day-old Louisville baby found with broken arm and legs; parents arrested
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
Adam Wilburn of Park City
Park City man arrested for cocaine possession after traffic stop

Latest News

York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Doctor, wife, two grandchildren among five killed in shooting at York County, S.C. home
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck area; testimony in trial continues
Five people, including two children, were killed in a mass shooting that injured a sixth person...
Deputies: Report of shooting involving multiple people in York County, SC
Heinz, which makes more ketchup than anybody else, says this month it will launch "a 25%...
Restaurants face ketchup shortage after COVID-19 ups demand for packets