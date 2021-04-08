Advertisement

Chipotle increases free college program offerings for employees

The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings...
The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings include agriculture, culinary arts and hospitality.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burrito chain Chipotle is making a big contribution to education.

The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings include agriculture, culinary arts and hospitality.

The company’s debt-free degree program, which was first announced in 2019, includes almost 100 degree options available at several universities, including the University of Arizona, Bellevue University, Brandman University, Paul Quinn College, Southern New Hampshire University, Wilmington University, the University of Denver and, soon, Johnson & Wales University and Oregon State University.

The initiative is being done in partnership with Guild Education.

Employees can take part in the program after just 120 days of employment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened during tree work in the Alvaton community of Warren County.
Man injured when tree falls on truck in Alvaton community
Amanda Yff and Brent Bishop
9-day-old Louisville baby found with broken arm and legs; parents arrested
Multiple fatalities expected, both southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being re-routed.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal I-65 crash near Cemetery Road exit
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC

Latest News

A young boy has been killed in what authorities call a hunting accident
Christian County boy dies in hunting accident
The event will be Monday, May 10th at the Bowling Green Country club
"Duffing for Down Syndrome" Golf Scramble
The U.S. military is incorporating the use of force-plate technology in an effort to prevent...
New technology at military bases aims to prevent injury
Kentucky Coronavirus
Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed