Advertisement

Christian County boy dies in hunting accident

An 11-year-old boy has died in a hunting accident in Christian County.
An 11-year-old boy has died in a hunting accident in Christian County.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An 11-year-old Christian County boy was killed in a hunting accident Wednesday night.

According to Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Prosperity Lane. Daniel told 13 News that no foul play was suspected and the head wound looked to be self-inflicted.

The boy’s name has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened during tree work in the Alvaton community of Warren County.
Man injured when tree falls on truck in Alvaton community
Multiple fatalities expected, both southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being re-routed.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal I-65 crash near Cemetery Road exit
Amanda Yff and Brent Bishop
9-day-old Louisville baby found with broken arm and legs; parents arrested
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC

Latest News

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
KYTC asking for public feedback over improvements for Licking River Bridge
Hydrocodone and large amount of cash were among items found.
Hydrocodone and cash among items found in Glasgow arrest
Logo special olympics Kentucky
Special Olympics Track and Field meet return to Warren Central High School
Tracking scattered showers and storms this Thursday.
A wet start to Thursday, breezy and mild all day!