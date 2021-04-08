Christian County boy dies in hunting accident

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An 11-year-old Christian County boy was killed in a hunting accident Wednesday night.

According to Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Prosperity Lane. Daniel told 13 News that no foul play was suspected and the head wound looked to be self-inflicted.

The boy’s name has not been released at this time.

