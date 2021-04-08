COVID-19 Vaccinations: What you need to know before you travel

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Have you received your COVID-19 vaccination yet, and are you wanting to travel?

Recently Governor Andy Beshear loosened travel restrictions for Kentuckians who are fully vaccinated. However, to be considered fully vaccinated you must wait 14 days after receiving your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and 14 days after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“If somebody does want to travel, I would definitely be able to keep that in mind of when my 14 days after that second dose would be up. Then it’s also important to remember that you’re still going to need to wear a mask, and you’re still going to need to social distance. This is because when you travel, you don’t know who you’re going to come in contact with. So you don’t know if those folks have been vaccinated or not,” said Melinda Joyce, Med Center Health.

Although the vaccine is effective in preventing severe symptoms and hospitalizations, it is still possible to contract COVID-19 even if you are fully vaccinated. So it is important to follow the CDC guidelines while traveling.

“The way that the vaccine works is it helps your body to fight off the virus itself. So you could still get symptoms of COVID but they should be much, much less. In many situations, we’re actually finding that people have no symptoms at all,” Joyce added. “It definitely will help prevent you from having severe symptoms from COVID and will prevent you from having any kind of hospitalization. So it’s really where it’s just helping your own immune system to fight off the virus.”

Med Center Health is vaccinating those who are 16 and up. To schedule a vaccine appointment text COVID at 270-796-4400. Also, if you have a relative that is a Kentucky resident, they are also welcome to sign up to be vaccinated at the Medical Center vaccine clinic if they are unable to get an appointment in the area they live in.

