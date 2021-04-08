COVID-19 vaccine clinics need more volunteers

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clark County Health Department said they need more volunteers to work the COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.

The department posted on Facebook Wednesday, saying: “Where are our regular vax clinic volunteers? We need nonmedical for THIS afternoon and lots of spots the remainder of the week!”

Since the vaccine rollout started in December, volunteers have been a key part of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, helping with registration and administering the shots.

“We’re the five or six-month mark here and you start to see some inertia there, you know? The newness has worn off and things like that,” Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. “A little more monotonous so we’ve seen a dip in our volunteer sign-up over the last few weeks.”

Yazel said they have a large pool of volunteers and the health department staff can often fill in if needed, but he said the volunteers are crucial. They haven’t been put in a bind yet, Yazel said, but they are asking for help to avoid that.

“There are all sorts of tasks out there,” he said. “You don’t have to be medical in any way shape or form. We have greeters, who are just pleasant and welcoming, registration people, and all sorts of stuff. So we’ll take anybody who can help us.”

Clark Memorial Health Director of Pharmacy Lance Ballard told WAVE 3 News they are starting to see a similar trend, too.

“Here lately we’ve noticed it’s been a little tougher to schedule,” he said. “Because in the beginning with our volunteers, we were able to offer a shot to everybody. The pandemic is still here and we still need these people to finish the job and get our 16 and older vaccinated in Indiana.”

Ballard encouraged people to volunteer, if they can, even if it’s just for a few hours a week.

“When we’re down in the vaccine clinic, it’s just like it’s a positive atmosphere,” he said. “It’s fun to be there because people are excited to get their shots, they’re excited to see their families again, you know, go out and do things again. It’s been very very encouraging and positive.”

Floyd County Health Department and Louisville Metro’s LouVax both told WAVE 3 News they could use more volunteers, especially with the kids potentially starting to get vaccinated over the next few months.

“We’re gonna need these volunteers for the next, the coming months so we can get the job done and get everyone vaccinated,” Ballard said.

To sign up to volunteer with Clark County, check their Facebook page or call their offices at (812) 282-7521.

To volunteer at Clark Memorial Health’s vaccine clinic, email Cassidy Padgett at cassidy.padgett@uky.edu.

The Floyd County Health Department asks potential volunteers to check their Facebook, website or call (812) 948-4726 to sign up.

To register as a volunteer with LouVax, click here.

Indiana residents can also sign up for the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers.

