Advertisement

Drivers training course spots open at NCM Motorsports Park

Driving course at NCM Motorsports Park
Driving course at NCM Motorsports Park(Ana Medina)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Learning to drive safely is one of the most important skills at any age, and who better to learn from than a professional race driver. And better yet: it’s free!

Andy Pilgrim has had over thirty years of experience and has won five championships and 73 races so far in his professional career. He has a passion for traffic safety and for more than 23 years has been educating students, parents with children of all ages, educators plus corporations and their employees about all aspects of traffic safety and how to combat the growing epidemic of distracted driving in the United States.

Andy has openings for his upcoming Driving Practice course at NCM Motorsports Park on April 10/11, April 24/25, May 11 and May 29/30.

You’ll need to bring your own vehicle to the course and you can register and read more about it at tsef.org.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened during tree work in the Alvaton community of Warren County.
Man injured when tree falls on truck in Alvaton community
An 11-year-old boy has died in a hunting accident in Christian County.
Christian County boy dies in hunting accident
Amanda Yff and Brent Bishop
9-day-old Louisville baby found with broken arm and legs; parents arrested
Multiple fatalities expected, both southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being re-routed.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal I-65 crash near Cemetery Road exit
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

View From the Hill: Student research conference held virtually this weekend
View From the Hill: Student research conference held virtually this weekend
Morris Jewelry celebrates 140 years of business in Bowling Green
Morris Jewelry celebrates 140 years of business in Bowling Green
A young boy has been killed in what authorities call a hunting accident
Christian County boy dies in hunting accident
The event will be Monday, May 10th at the Bowling Green Country club
"Duffing for Down Syndrome" Golf Scramble