Drivers training course spots open at NCM Motorsports Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Learning to drive safely is one of the most important skills at any age, and who better to learn from than a professional race driver. And better yet: it’s free!

Andy Pilgrim has had over thirty years of experience and has won five championships and 73 races so far in his professional career. He has a passion for traffic safety and for more than 23 years has been educating students, parents with children of all ages, educators plus corporations and their employees about all aspects of traffic safety and how to combat the growing epidemic of distracted driving in the United States.

Andy has openings for his upcoming Driving Practice course at NCM Motorsports Park on April 10/11, April 24/25, May 11 and May 29/30.

You’ll need to bring your own vehicle to the course and you can register and read more about it at tsef.org.

