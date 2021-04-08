Duffing for Down Syndrome Golf Scramble coming up in May

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Masters Tournament gets underway April 8 in Augusta. While most of us will never qualify for a PGA Tour, we can still have some fun on the golf course here at home this spring.

Duffing for Down Syndrome is Monday, May 10 at Bowling Green Country Club. The golf scramble is a fundraiser for Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky.

Stephanie Morton, Executive Director of DSSKY, said the idea came from new board members who enjoy golfing. “They just thought it would be really fun to take it to the course and have a good morning and afternoon of fellowship.” Morton said they liked the idea of an outdoor fundraising event to help offset coronavirus concerns.

Morton said the Down syndrome community is more at-risk for COVID-19 complications. She cited a USA Today report that a 40 year old with Down syndrome is similar to a 70 year old typical person with COVID-19. “A lot of their respiratory functions are a little less at peak performance because of that extra chromosome. They’re just a little weaker in that area, so yes it is a little more dangerous for them.” Morton said studies show someone with Down syndrome has a 10 percent higher risk of contracting COVID-19. DSSKY has cautiously and slowly increased numbers at the Buddy House as members have gotten vaccinated, starting with one and increasing to three people at a time. “We’re still doing everything we can to protect them...their health and protection is number one, but we are excited that we’ve been able to do a little more in person and be able to spend some time together.”

To learn more about Duffing for Down Syndrome, call 270-796-5002.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.