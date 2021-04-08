Advertisement

Glasgow woman talks about getting the vaccine after being on waitlist during pop-up clinic

By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The push for herd immunity continues with another vaccine pop-up clinic, this one in Glasgow.

On Wednesday, the health department helped host the pop-up clinic at the Liberty district on Bunche Avenue.

Those interested in getting the vaccine were administered a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The Executive Director of the Housing Authority in Glasgow said she was hesitant at first to get the vaccine but was put on a waiting list.

Sheri Lee says Community Leader Joe Trigg told her about the pop-up clinic and she decided to bring some coworkers to also get vaccinated.

“We deal with several elderly and disabled families at the Housing Authority, so it was a concern for us to get vaccinated because of the contact that we have with those who may be vulnerable for COVID. So I did it more to protect people that I come in contact with than I did for myself,” says Lee.

Lee adds that she feels better having the single dose as she does not have to worry about coming back and getting another shot.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities expected, both southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being re-routed.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal I-65 crash near Cemetery Road exit
The accident happened during tree work in the Alvaton community of Warren County.
Man injured when tree falls on truck in Alvaton community
Texas Roadhouse opens Monday
Bowling Green Texas Roadhouse now open to the public
File image
Do-over school year decision deadline set for May 1st
Amanda Yff and Brent Bishop
9-day-old Louisville baby found with broken arm and legs; parents arrested

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine clinics are starting to see fewer volunteers, but the need for vaccines is...
COVID-19 vaccine clinics need more volunteers
Brett Guthrie Tours BG vaccine site
Brett Guthrie Tours BG vaccine site
Kentucky State Police are investigating the crash
Man killed after crashing into dump truck in Bullitt County
Patrons planning for the Kentucky Derby are beginning to think about what they will wear....
Business seeing rebound as patrons plan return to Kentucky Derby