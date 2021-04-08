Glasgow woman talks about getting the vaccine after being on waitlist during pop-up clinic

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The push for herd immunity continues with another vaccine pop-up clinic, this one in Glasgow.

On Wednesday, the health department helped host the pop-up clinic at the Liberty district on Bunche Avenue.

Those interested in getting the vaccine were administered a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The Executive Director of the Housing Authority in Glasgow said she was hesitant at first to get the vaccine but was put on a waiting list.

Sheri Lee says Community Leader Joe Trigg told her about the pop-up clinic and she decided to bring some coworkers to also get vaccinated.

“We deal with several elderly and disabled families at the Housing Authority, so it was a concern for us to get vaccinated because of the contact that we have with those who may be vulnerable for COVID. So I did it more to protect people that I come in contact with than I did for myself,” says Lee.

Lee adds that she feels better having the single dose as she does not have to worry about coming back and getting another shot.

