Hydrocodone and cash among items found in Glasgow arrest

Hydrocodone and large amount of cash were among items found.
Hydrocodone and large amount of cash were among items found.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple drugs and cash found were found after a traffic stop in Glasgow.

According to Glasgow Police, Jennielynn Bennet of Glasgow consented to search her vehicle where Glasgow Police officers found gabapentin, hydrocodone, 40 grams of methamphetamine, and a large amount of money.

She and her passenger, Bobby Johnson also of Glasgow, were arrested on drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and trafficking charges.

