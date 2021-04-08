Hydrocodone and cash among items found in Glasgow arrest

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple drugs and cash found were found after a traffic stop in Glasgow.

According to Glasgow Police, Jennielynn Bennet of Glasgow consented to search her vehicle where Glasgow Police officers found gabapentin, hydrocodone, 40 grams of methamphetamine, and a large amount of money.

She and her passenger, Bobby Johnson also of Glasgow, were arrested on drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and trafficking charges.

