Hydrocodone and cash among items found in Glasgow arrest
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple drugs and cash found were found after a traffic stop in Glasgow.
According to Glasgow Police, Jennielynn Bennet of Glasgow consented to search her vehicle where Glasgow Police officers found gabapentin, hydrocodone, 40 grams of methamphetamine, and a large amount of money.
She and her passenger, Bobby Johnson also of Glasgow, were arrested on drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and trafficking charges.
