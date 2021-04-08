Advertisement

Judge blocks follow-up attempt to limit Beshear COVID orders

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge has temporarily blocked another attempt by Republican lawmakers to restrict Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd extended a temporary injunction Wednesday. It applies to a measure passed over the governor’s veto. The measure specifies which of Beshear’s pandemic-related orders would remain in place should the GOP-led legislature win its a legal fight with the governor. The measure is House Joint Resolution 77. It was passed in response to Shepherd’s previous order temporarily blocking Republican-backed laws that threatened to invalidate Beshear’s COVID-related orders.

