Jumping Back into the 80s Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw our first rains of April early Thursday morning, with the showers coming with gusty south to southwest winds! We look dry Thursday night, but another shot at rain is present Friday. A much better chance for more widespread rain shows up Saturday.

Friday looks much warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs soaring into the low 80s! Isolated showers and storms are possible later in the day for Friday, but we expect a mostly dry day in store. More showers and storms return on Saturday with another system moving into the region - this will only allow high temperatures to be in the upper 60s and low 70s with variably cloudy skies. And it will be breezy in the region all the way through Saturday in south-central Kentucky! Sunday will dry out with lighter winds, but high temps will be similar to Saturday in the upper 60s and low 70s. The start of next week will be similar temperature wise with stray shower chances returning as early as Tuesday.

Long range forecast for the middle and latter half of April looks to bring below normal temperatures with drier than normal precipitation - so don’t let the heat force you to put away the jackets and coats just yet! Stay with 13 News for the latest conditions and forecast on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app, free in all app stores!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. Few late-day t/showers possible. High 81, Low 58, winds S-14

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. High 70, Low 48, winds S-16

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonably mild. High 69, Low 48, winds W-10

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 74

Today’s Low: 59

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 43

Record High: 86 (1978)

Record Low: 23 (2007)

Today’s Precip: 0.22″

Monthly Precip: 0.22″ (-0.74″)

Yearly Precip: 17.48″ (+4.66″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:15 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 29/ Small Particulate Matter: 38)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: Mod (5.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (137 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.