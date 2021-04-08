Advertisement

‘Kentucky Afield Illustrated’ art exhibition opens April 16

More than 20 paintings by fish and wildlife artist Rick Hill to be displayed in Cadiz
Artist Rick Hill's work will be on display at the ‘Kentucky Afield Illustrated’ art exhibition...
Artist Rick Hill's work will be on display at the 'Kentucky Afield Illustrated' art exhibition on April 16 in Cadiz, Ky.(Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Experience Kentucky nature through the eyes of fish and wildlife artist Rick Hill during a special exhibition this spring at the Janice Mason Art Museum in Cadiz.

Hill is an artist for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and paints the covers for Kentucky Afield, the department’s quarterly magazine.

The “Kentucky Afield Illustrated” exhibition, featuring many of the Shelby County resident’s meticulously crafted paintings, opens April 16 and continues through June 5, 2021.

The display includes acrylic paintings specially created by Hill over the past two decades for the covers of Kentucky Afield.

Subjects include a timberdoodle, shellcracker, American kestrel, gray fox, elk, various sporting scenes and more.

Also featured are an ecosystem painting and a stunning portrayal of a Kentucky bobcat prowling the ridgetops of the Red River Gorge.

The Cadiz Community Arts Center worked closely with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and the Kentucky Arts Council to help make the exhibition possible.

“I am looking forward to this nature exhibit,” said Joan Demers, director of the Janice Mason Art Museum. “It fits in perfectly in our western Kentucky location. Wildlife, fishing and nature are western Kentucky, and Rick Hill is a very accomplished artist.”

Hill is a self-taught artist and naturalist.

His career with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife started as a Fisheries Division creel clerk in 1986.

In 1994, he became the department’s full-time artist.

Hill’s works rely on the interplay of light with the subjects.

As a naturalist, his accuracy of fish and wildlife subjects in their natural environments is unmatched.

Five of Hill’s nature subjects, including a bobcat, deer, cardinal, quail and smallmouth bass, currently appear on Kentucky specialty license plates.

The Janice Mason Art Museum is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Central time) Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The museum is located at 71 Main St. in Cadiz.

