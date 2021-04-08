KYTC asking for public feedback over improvements for Licking River Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking public comments on improvements planned for the Licking River Bridge that connects Covington and Newport. Transportation officials say a virtual meeting will be held April 20 to provide an overview of the project and to get public feedback.

Officials are studying various options for the project. They say the aging span carries more than double its intended capacity despite recent changes in traffic patterns and also has a significant amount of pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

The steel truss bridge was constructed in 1936 and carries about 17,500 vehicles daily.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)