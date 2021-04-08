Advertisement

KYTC asking for public feedback over improvements for Licking River Bridge

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking public comments on improvements planned for the Licking River Bridge that connects Covington and Newport. Transportation officials say a virtual meeting will be held April 20 to provide an overview of the project and to get public feedback.

Officials are studying various options for the project. They say the aging span carries more than double its intended capacity despite recent changes in traffic patterns and also has a significant amount of pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

The steel truss bridge was constructed in 1936 and carries about 17,500 vehicles daily.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The accident happened during tree work in the Alvaton community of Warren County.
Man injured when tree falls on truck in Alvaton community
Multiple fatalities expected, both southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being re-routed.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal I-65 crash near Cemetery Road exit
Amanda Yff and Brent Bishop
9-day-old Louisville baby found with broken arm and legs; parents arrested
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC

Latest News

Hydrocodone and large amount of cash were among items found.
Hydrocodone and cash among items found in Glasgow arrest
An 11-year-old boy has died in a hunting accident in Christian County.
Christian County boy dies in hunting accident
Logo special olympics Kentucky
Special Olympics Track and Field meet return to Warren Central High School
Tracking scattered showers and storms this Thursday.
A wet start to Thursday, breezy and mild all day!