Lady Purples get a double overtime win over Bishop Brossart 50-48

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Lady Purples came away with a hard fought win in the KHSAA Girls Sweet 16. In their first round matchup against Bishop Brossart. The Lady Purples came away with a 50-48 double overtime win over the Lady Stangs in a thriller.

Bowling Green was led by a huge performance from junior Lynkayla James with 15 points and 19 rebounds. Meadow Tisdale also came up huge with 14 points, 4 blocks, and 4 rebounds.

The Lady Purples advance and they will take on Region 7 champs Sacred Heart from Louisville.

Tipoff for that game is scheduled for this Friday, April 7 at 11 AM in Rupp Arena

