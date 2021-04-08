Man killed after crashing into dump truck in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old man was killed in a crash in Bullitt County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on KY 1020 near North Lakeview Drive, which is near The Crossing’s Golf Club, around 3 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police Master Trooper Pete Binkley.

Shane Jones, of Louisville, was driving south on KY 1020 when he crossed the center line and hit a dump truck head-on.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene, Binkley said; the driver of the dump truck, Greg Niece, 52, of Shepherdsville, reportedly had injuries that were not serious.

KSP investigators are working to find out why Jones crossed the center line.

