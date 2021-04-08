Advertisement

Man killed after crashing into dump truck in Bullitt County

Kentucky State Police are investigating the crash
Kentucky State Police are investigating the crash(WBKO)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old man was killed in a crash in Bullitt County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on KY 1020 near North Lakeview Drive, which is near The Crossing’s Golf Club, around 3 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police Master Trooper Pete Binkley.

Shane Jones, of Louisville, was driving south on KY 1020 when he crossed the center line and hit a dump truck head-on.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene, Binkley said; the driver of the dump truck, Greg Niece, 52, of Shepherdsville, reportedly had injuries that were not serious.

KSP investigators are working to find out why Jones crossed the center line.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities expected, both southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being re-routed.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal I-65 crash near Cemetery Road exit
Texas Roadhouse opens Monday
Bowling Green Texas Roadhouse now open to the public
File image
Do-over school year decision deadline set for May 1st
The accident happened during tree work in the Alvaton community of Warren County.
Man injured when tree falls on truck in Alvaton community
Ky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launches search warrant task force (AP)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron sues over stimulus tax rule

Latest News

Patrons planning for the Kentucky Derby are beginning to think about what they will wear....
Business seeing rebound as patrons plan return to Kentucky Derby
Comp Air Jet
Bowling Green Fire Department to use decommissioned jet for training
Congressman Brett Guthrie visits Med Center Health
Congressman Brett Guthrie tours Med Center’s vaccine clinic in Bowling Green
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases