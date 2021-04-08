Morris Jewelry celebrates 140 years of business in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Downtown Bowling Green is home to many historical buildings including one jewelry store that was established in 1881 on the square. Morris Jewelry is celebrating 140 years of business.

“The first gentleman that opened it up in 1881 was a German immigrant. He came down from Louisville and he opened up Maier Jewelers in April of 1881. In 1910, he sold it to his son-in-law and his daughter. They owned it until 1957. In 1910, they changed the name to Morris Jewelry and it has been Morris Jewelry ever since. It has changed hands pf owners twice since then and we have all kept it at Morris Jewelry it is part of a Downtown Bowling Green staple,” said Jim Steen, Owner.

140 years later the owner of Morris Jewelry is still trying to keep the rich history of the store alive. Including a majority of the inside of the jewelry staying untouched since the 1800′s.

“We have our old cash register from the national cash register from 1910. We have quite a bit of other things that are in the store here, including our original cases. Everything was built in here in the 1800s and it is pretty much the same just new jewelry and new techniques,” Steen added.

There have been a few modifications inside the store since 1881 like electricity, air conditioning, and Wi-Fi but the tradition of a local family-owned jewelry store remains the same.

Morris Jewelry is the 2nd oldest jewelry store in the state of Kentucky. They are also the oldest retail business in Bowling Green.

Morris jewelry is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

