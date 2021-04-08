Scattered storms Thursday morning, warm and breezy all day!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Shower activity rolled through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening, but more rain is with us on Thursday as a complex system delivers some showers and thunderstorms.

We have temps in the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s as scattered showers and storms continue, mainly in the morning. (WBKO)

Scattered showers and storms continues Thursday morning with chances decreasing late in the day. Some storms could be on the strong side around the lunch hour and early afternoon to the east of I-65 with threats of hail and gusty winds, but we do not anticipate widespread severe weather. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and despite the breezy south winds, high temps will only be in the mid-to-low 70s.

Friday looks much warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs soaring into the low 80s! Isolated showers and storms are possible later in the day for Friday, but we expect a mostly dry day in store. More showers and storms return on Saturday with another system moving into the region - this will only allow high temperatures to be in the upper 60s and low 70s with variably cloudy skies. And it will be breezy in the region all the way through Saturday in south-central Kentucky! Sunday will dry out with lighter winds, but high temps will be similar to Saturday in the upper 60s and low 70s. The start of next week will be similar temperature wise with stray shower chances returning as early as Tuesday. Long range forecast for the middle and latter half of April looks to bring below normal temperatures with drier than normal precipitation - so don’t let the heat force you to put away the jackets and coats just yet! Stay with 13 News for the latest conditions and forecast on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app, free in all app stores!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy. Scattered showers/storms likely early. High 73. Low 53. Winds SW at 16 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & breezy. Isolated showers/storms possible late. High 81. Low 58. Winds S at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 70. Low 48. Winds S at 14 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 86 (1978, 1922)

Record Low Today: 23 (2007)

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 43

Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.

Sunset: 7:15 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 29 / Small Particulate Matter: 38)

UV Index: High (6 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1404 Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 82

Yesterday’s Low: 56

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.92″)

Yearly Precip: 17.48″ (+4.58″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

