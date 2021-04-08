Shop Local at Beautiful You Boutique and Café

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nestled in the heart of Scottsville is a small business with a big heart.

beautiful you cafe (None)

Beautiful You Boutique and Cafe doesn’t just serve up yummy chicken sandwiches and your favorite coffee, they strive to serve up smiles as well. Owner Tiffany Jones tells 13 News that is what is most important to her.

“The guest that comes in, to be honest with you, it’s the people that keep us going and encourage us. Especially in the times that we have been going through,” Jones said.

Jones adds that she is so grateful for the Scottsville community and attributes her success to her faith in God.

“The people of Scottsville are really the most important things and of course God who started it,” added Jones.

Shopping local makes a huge difference for many small businesses and Jones says she is no exception.

“It is the support and the love that come from the people when you come and you shop local it keeps our mom and pop businesses open,” Jones said.

Beautiful You Boutique and Cafe is located at 108 East Public Square, Scottsville, KY 42164.

