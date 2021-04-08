Special Olympics Track and Field meet return to Warren Central High School

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Events and opportunities are returning to the Bowling Green community after 2020 canceled them.

The Special Olympics Kentucky Track and Field Area 5 will return to Warren Central High school Saturday April 10.

Close to 50 athletes from Allen, Edmonson, Grayson, Logan, Simpson, Todd, and Warren counties will be competing.

The event will start with the Opening Ceremonies, including the parade of athletes, at 8:45AM. The competition begins at 9.

This is the first of four weekends of the Special Olympics Area Track and Field season, which concludes May 8 in Louisville. The Area 5 Track and Field Meet is one of eight regional meets held statewide this year.

Participants in the Spring Games automatically qualify to compete in the Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games to be held June 5 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

For more information about the Area 5 Spring Games or about the Special Olympics track and field program, contact Special Olympics Vice President of Field and Athlete Services Kim Satterwhite at 800-633-7403 or via email at ksatterwhite@soky.org.

