A true feel good Friday: Sunny and very warm!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a wet Thursday, we end the work week on a drier and warmer note!

Shades n' sunscreen are needed today as temps reach the low 80s with mostly sunny skies! Stray showers and storms are possible later today to the northwest. (WBKO)

Friday looks much warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs soaring into the low 80s! We can’t rule out stray showers and storms later in the day, mostly to the north and west of Bowling Green, but we expect a mostly dry day in store. More showers and storms return late Friday night after midnight into Saturday with another system moving into the region - this will only allow high temperatures to be in the low-to-mid 70s with variably cloudy skies. Total amounts of rainfall will generally be less than a half an inch, but higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms. A few storms could also be on the stronger side with gusty winds and small hail possible, but we do not anticipate any widespread severe weather in south-central Kentucky. Even when it isn’t storming, it will still be breezy in the region all the way through Sunday in south-central Kentucky with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour!

Sunday will dry out, but high temps will be only be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday will also be dry, but temps will be warmer in the mid 70s! Tuesday will be seasonably mild as a cooler air mass begins to move into the region. Wednesday through the remainder of next week will be seasonably cool with stray chances for showers in the area.

Long range forecast for the middle and latter half of April looks to bring below normal temperatures with drier than normal precipitation - so don’t let the heat force you to put away the jackets and coats just yet! Stay with 13 News for the latest conditions and forecast on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app, free in all app stores!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & breezy. Stray showers/storms possible late. High 81. Low 60. Winds S at 16 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 73. Low 48. Winds S at 14 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 71. Low 50. Winds W at 13 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 89 (2011, 1978)

Record Low Today: 22 (1914)

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 44

Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.

Sunset: 7:15 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: High (7 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (9.3 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1858 Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 74

Yesterday’s Low: 55

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.22″

Monthly Precip: 0.22″ (-0.84″)

Yearly Precip: 17.70″ (+4.66″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

