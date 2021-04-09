Advertisement

Archeologists unearth an ancient pharaonic city in Egypt

Egyptian excavation workers dig for antiquities in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt,...
Egyptian excavation workers dig for antiquities in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015. It was reported on April 9, 2021, that Egyptian archeologists unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city near Luxor, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times.(Amr Nabil | AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian archeologists have unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city south of Cairo, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times.

Noted archeologist Zahi Hawass says that an Egyptian mission discovered the mortuary city, called the ‘Lost Golden City,’ in the southern province of Luxor.

It dates back to what is considered a golden era of ancient Egypt, the period under King Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty.

He said on Thursday that the city was built on the western bank of the Nile River and was once the largest administrative and industrial settlement of the pharaonic empire.

Last year, archeologists started excavating in the area, searching for the mortuary temple of King Tutankhamun.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old boy has died in a hunting accident in Christian County.
Christian County boy dies in hunting accident
Gov. Beshear discusses the temporary unemployment system shutdown during an April 8 media...
State temporarily shutting down unemployment system to combat fraud, hacking
Hydrocodone and large amount of cash were among items found.
Hydrocodone and cash among items found in Glasgow arrest
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear: 2,000 open vaccine appointments at Greenwood Mall Kroger Clinic
The accident happened during tree work in the Alvaton community of Warren County.
Man injured when tree falls on truck in Alvaton community

Latest News

Covid-19 vaccine: what to know before you travel
Covid-19 vaccine: what to know before you travel
Morris Jewelry celebrates 140 years on the square
Morris Jewelry celebrates 140 years on the square
Glasgow arrest after traffic stop
Glasgow arrest after traffic stop
Blaze Pizza for Bike for ALZ
Blaze Pizza for Bike for ALZ
View From the Hill: Student research conference held virtually this weekend
View From the Hill: Student research conference held virtually this weekend