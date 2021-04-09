Advertisement

BG OnStage to return from long intermission with summer production

The theater group is returning from a long intermission with Tony Award Winning musical "Peter and the Starcatcher."(BG OnStage)
By Laura Rogers
Apr. 9, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of the strongest signs that we are moving in the right direction, finding ourselves on the other side of this pandemic, is the return of the performing arts. Community theaters are finding a way to bring back shows, concerts and plays.

BG OnStage is holding auditions this spring for its summer production, Peter and the Starcatcher.

“It is so exciting to be coming back from what the theater world is calling this crazy intermission,” said Elise Charny, Education Director at Arts of SKy.

She said Peter and the Starcatcher will be a fun and humorous summer musical. “We’re really excited about it. It’s a hysterical show and I’m really excited to see what comedic chops all these actors bring to audition.”

Auditions for Peter and the Starcatcher will be April 30, May 1 and May 2. To schedule an audition time, email Elise at echarny@artsofsky.org.

Learn more about BG OnStage here.

