Covid vaccine could be several times more effective than antibodies from virus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve already had Covid, you may be thinking that’s all the immunity you need. However, Melinda Joyce with Med Center Health says people who have had Covid should still get the vaccine.

Joyce says the vaccine can provide more protection for longer than the antibodies you get from having the virus.

”If you had a mild case, your immunity may only be 10-15%. We have no idea of knowing. If you had a severe case, it may be 50 or 60%, but think about what you’ve gone through if you had a severe case of Covid,” Joyce explains.

You no longer have to wait 90 days to get the vaccine after having the virus. You only need to wait out your quarantine before scheduling your appointment.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have 95% efficacy and Johnson and Johnson has around 66% efficacy. Joyce says all three options give you greater protection against covid than your antibodies from having the virus.

You can schedule your vaccination appointment with the Medical Center by texting COVID to 270-796-4400.

