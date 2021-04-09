Advertisement

Facebook adds labels to satire pages in News Feed

Facebook is labeling posts from satire pages, fan pages, and public official pages.
Facebook is labeling posts from satire pages, fan pages, and public official pages.(Source: Facebook, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Facebook is hoping to reduce confusion on its platform.

The social media site will now label posts from specific pages on people’s news feeds.

“We’ll gradually start applying labels including ‘public official,’ ‘fan page’ or ‘satire page’ to posts in News Feed, so people can better understand who they’re coming from,” a tweet from Facebook said.

The labeling is just in the testing phase now. More pages may eventually be labeled.

This isn’t the first time Facebook has tried to give users more context around posts they read.

Last year, it started labeling content from state-controlled media outlets.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old boy has died in a hunting accident in Christian County.
Christian County boy dies in hunting accident
Gov. Beshear discusses the temporary unemployment system shutdown during an April 8 media...
State temporarily shutting down unemployment system to combat fraud, hacking
Hydrocodone and large amount of cash were among items found.
Hydrocodone and cash among items found in Glasgow arrest
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear: 2,000 open vaccine appointments at Greenwood Mall Kroger Clinic
The accident happened during tree work in the Alvaton community of Warren County.
Man injured when tree falls on truck in Alvaton community

Latest News

Covid-19 vaccine: what to know before you travel
Covid-19 vaccine: what to know before you travel
Morris Jewelry celebrates 140 years on the square
Morris Jewelry celebrates 140 years on the square
Glasgow arrest after traffic stop
Glasgow arrest after traffic stop
Blaze Pizza for Bike for ALZ
Blaze Pizza for Bike for ALZ
View From the Hill: Student research conference held virtually this weekend
View From the Hill: Student research conference held virtually this weekend