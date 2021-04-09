Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 744 new COVID cases; positivity rate declines

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 744 new COVID-19 cases and a 2.79% positivity rate.

“It’s encouraging to see our positivity rate decrease again, but we need to work even harder to make sure our weekly case numbers start decreasing again as well,” said Gov. Beshear. “Every Kentuckian 16 and older should get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. It’s fast, it’s safe, it’s easy and you could save a life by doing so, maybe even your own life.”

The governor reported four new deaths and five deaths from audit. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Friday, click here.

Kentucky COVID Facts 4-9-2021
Kentucky COVID Facts 4-9-2021(WBKO)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old boy has died in a hunting accident in Christian County.
Christian County boy dies in hunting accident
Gov. Beshear discusses the temporary unemployment system shutdown during an April 8 media...
State temporarily shutting down unemployment system to combat fraud, hacking
Hydrocodone and large amount of cash were among items found.
Hydrocodone and cash among items found in Glasgow arrest
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear: 2,000 open vaccine appointments at Greenwood Mall Kroger Clinic
The accident happened during tree work in the Alvaton community of Warren County.
Man injured when tree falls on truck in Alvaton community

Latest News

Covid-19 vaccine: what to know before you travel
Covid-19 vaccine: what to know before you travel
Morris Jewelry celebrates 140 years on the square
Morris Jewelry celebrates 140 years on the square
Glasgow arrest after traffic stop
Glasgow arrest after traffic stop
Blaze Pizza for Bike for ALZ
Blaze Pizza for Bike for ALZ
Kentucky sees largest election reform since 1891
Kentucky sees largest election reform since 1891