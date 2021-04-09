Gov. Beshear reports 744 new COVID cases; positivity rate declines

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 744 new COVID-19 cases and a 2.79% positivity rate.

“It’s encouraging to see our positivity rate decrease again, but we need to work even harder to make sure our weekly case numbers start decreasing again as well,” said Gov. Beshear. “Every Kentuckian 16 and older should get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. It’s fast, it’s safe, it’s easy and you could save a life by doing so, maybe even your own life.”

The governor reported four new deaths and five deaths from audit. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Friday, click here.

Kentucky COVID Facts 4-9-2021 (WBKO)

