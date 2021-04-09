Gov. Beshear signs bills that help build a better Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, Gov. Andy Beshear signed three bills that will help build a better Kentucky by supporting postsecondary education, economic development and public safety in the commonwealth.

At the bill signing ceremony, the Governor was joined by Senate President Robert Stivers, Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, Sen. Gerald Neal, Sen. Reggie Thomas, Rep. Pamela Stevenson, Dr. M. Christopher Brown II, president of Kentucky State University, and Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby, president of Simmons College of Kentucky. The Rev. Dr. Valerie J. Washington, pastor at Hughlett Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, offered a welcome prayer.

The Governor signed the following bills:

Senate Bill 270 Senate Bill 270 supports Kentucky’s private and public Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in increasing services to students, particularly in West Louisville. SB 270 allows students attending Kentucky’s private HBCUs to receive Kentucky tuition grants. It encourages cooperation between Simmons College and Kentucky State University (KSU): for example, in partnership with Simmons College, KSU will now be able to bring its academic offerings to West Louisville, meeting additional students where they are. KSU can now accept transfer credits from Simmons College.

SB 270 also expands opportunities for teacher preparation programs at Kentucky HBCUs. Under this bill, KSU will also work with state government agencies to bring health services, employment information and holistic family services into West Louisville.

House Bill 321 House Bill 321 creates a new economic development area in West Louisville and addresses other state tax issues.

HB 321 will encourage investment in West Louisville by:

Establishing the West End Opportunity Partnership (WEOP) to oversee this new economic development program;

Encouraging investment in the established development area through the implementation of state and local Tax Increment Financing or TIF incentives;

Ensuring all new housing projects include housing deemed affordable by federal guidelines for low-income families; and

Providing a refundable income tax credit for residential property owners in the development area who maintain the property as their principal residence.

Senate Bill 4 Senate Bill 4 is another step toward creating a better Kentucky with good criminal justice reform that will protect both law enforcement and the public.

This bill limits law enforcement’s use of no-knock warrants. It bans no-knock warrants for simple drug cases.

The bill states that approved no-knock warrants must be executed by a specially-trained response team equipped with body-worn cameras and clearly identifying insignia (counties with a population less than 90,000 will be allowed an exception to the response team and body-worn cameras with court approval). An EMT must be on site to provide medical assistance. Approved no-knock warrants can only be executed between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. unless a court determines otherwise.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.