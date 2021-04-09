Hartford man armed with hammer and knife shot in hand by police

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police says an Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputy shot a suspect as they were serving a warrant.

The shooting happened Thursday at Mulberry Court Apartments in Hartford.

Troopers are helping with the investigation. They say the suspect’s injuries are not life-threatening.

KSP identified the wanted man and shooting victim as 29-year-old Patrick Bunch of Hartford.

Authorities say when deputies approached the suspect, Bunch was armed with a hammer and knife and was told to drop them. Officials say that Ohio County Deputy Katie Pate shot the suspect in the hand.

Bunch was treated at Ohio County Hospital in Hartford and then released. He’s facing the following charges:

Attempted Murder of a Police Officer

Manufacturing Methamphetamine, 1st Offense

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Precursor, 1st Offense

Assault 3rd, Police Officer

Possession of Methamphetamine

Resisting Arrest

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (on foot)

Possession of Marijuana

Bunch is now lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center.

