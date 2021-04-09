Advertisement

Hartford man armed with hammer and knife shot in hand by police

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police says an Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputy shot a suspect as they were serving a warrant.

The shooting happened Thursday at Mulberry Court Apartments in Hartford.

Troopers are helping with the investigation. They say the suspect’s injuries are not life-threatening.

KSP identified the wanted man and shooting victim as 29-year-old Patrick Bunch of Hartford.

Authorities say when deputies approached the suspect, Bunch was armed with a hammer and knife and was told to drop them. Officials say that Ohio County Deputy Katie Pate shot the suspect in the hand.

Bunch was treated at Ohio County Hospital in Hartford and then released. He’s facing the following charges:

  • Attempted Murder of a Police Officer
  • Manufacturing Methamphetamine, 1st Offense
  • Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Precursor, 1st Offense
  • Assault 3rd, Police Officer
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (on foot)
  • Possession of Marijuana

Bunch is now lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center.

