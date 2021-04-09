Advertisement

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Lisa Parker

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -“She does a lot for the community, she does a lot for us. She is she goes out for us. I mean, we need her she’s there. She deserves and to keep this business open for us. It’s just amazing.” Sarah Duff, Lisa’s 5th Street Diner.

If you have ever traveled down 5th street in Bowling Green you’re familiar with Lisa’s 5th Street Diner. The small breakfast and lunch joint is open Monday through Sunday and has been filled with loyal customers throughout the pandemic

“We have customers that come here every day. They don’t miss a day no matter if it rains shines. Even when we were doing curbside. They supported us and we’re always here if it was just for a cup of coffee. They never left us for any other restaurant. They were always there for us,” added Duff.

The diner is owned by the one and only Lisa Parker. Lisa has not only had to face battling a pandemic and keeping the doors open of the restaurant but has also been battling cancer.

“Well, right now I’m doing good. I had my last treatment last week and the doctors seem to think that we beat it again. This is my fourth time. So it’s been hard, but luckily I’ve had Sarah. She’s taking care of everything and trying to do her job too. So you don’t find too many of those people,” said Parker, hero.

Lisa is known for being hardworking, sweet, and compassionate. She truly cares about her customers and her employees.

“Lisa is a very, very sweet person. She works very hard and always has since she opened here she started basically from nothing and, and worked her way up and did a great job doing so,” said Stacy Weber, Lisa’s 5th Street Diner.

For her hard work and dedication to her staff and customers, we honor Lisa Parker as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“I just tried to treat people like I want to be treated. You know, that’s one thing my grandmother bestowed on u, you respect the other person. I was just lost for words,” Parker added.

