Judge rules in favor of businesses challenging COVID orders

Scott County Circuit Judge Brian Privett issued his order Friday.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge has temporarily blocked applying some of the state’s pandemic-related restrictions to several restaurants and breweries challenging them. Scott County Circuit Judge Brian Privett issued his order Friday. His order applies only to the businesses that challenged the coronavirus-related orders by Gov. Andy Beshear. The governor’s office is appealing the order. The ruling runs counter to an order by a Franklin County circuit judge, who temporarily blocked laws threatening to invalidate Beshear’s virus-related orders. Privett says “there is every chance” the case he heard will join the Franklin County case on appeal ultimately to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

