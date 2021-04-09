Advertisement

Lady Purples season ends with a 66-54 loss to Sacred Heart

Lady Purples vs Sacred Heart
Lady Purples vs Sacred Heart(Jeff Lightsy)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A historic season for the Bowling Green Lady Purples basketball team comes to a disappointing end in the second round of the KHSAA Girls State Tournament.

Sacred Heart defeated Bowling Green 66-54 behind a 26 point performance from sophomore guard Triniti Ralston. The Valkyries forced 29 Lady Purples turnovers in their Friday morning win.

LynKaylah James led BG with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lady Purples finish the year with an 19-11 record and advancing to the second round of the state tournament for only the second time in school history.

