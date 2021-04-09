Lane closures expected to begin on Interstate 65 in Warren County on Sunday Night

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lane closures on Interstate 65 in Warren County are expected to begin Sunday night. The lane closures are necessary as crews prepare for a rehabilitation and resurfacing project between near the 13 mile marker and near the 25 mile marker. The speed limit has been lowered to 55 mph throughout the entire project area. Motorists should use extra caution traveling in this area. Slowed and stopped traffic should be expected.

The construction process and lane closures will change on a nearly daily basis. The work being done next week is mainly prep work for the project. Once the lane closures are in place Sunday night, the roadway from the 27 mile marker to near the 13 mile marker will remain reduced to at least two lanes until early winter.

All work is subject to change. The current schedule for next week is:

Sunday (April 11)

I-65 southbound will be reduced to two lanes from near the 27 mile marker to near the 18 mile marker at 6 p.m. The roadway will be reduced from two lanes to one lane from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. in this section as well.

Monday (April 12)

Work will be going on during the day and night on Monday on I-65. Erosion work will be going on from the 24.8 mile marker to the 23.7 in the center median area. The northbound direction will have the shoulder closed from the 24.8 mile marker to the 23.7 mile marker. The southbound direction will still be reduced to two lanes from the 27 mile marker to the 18 mile marker.

Monday night beginning 7 p.m. the roadway in the southbound direction will be reduced from two lanes to one lane until 6 a.m. from the 20 mile marker to the 13.7 mile marker. After 6 a.m. the southbound direction will remain reduced to two lanes from the 27 mile marker to the 13 mile marker until early winter when the project is expected to be complete.

Tuesday (April 13)

Erosion work will continue during the day from the 23.7 mile marker to the 24.7 mile marker. The shoulder will be closed in the northbound direction in that area. The southbound direction will still be reduced to two lanes from the 27 mile marker to the 13 mile marker until early winter when the project is expected to be complete.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.