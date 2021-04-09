Linen Apron prepares to open in Smiths Grove

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The antique district of Smiths Grove is getting ready to welcome a new neighbor.

The Linen Apron is now preparing to open its doors to the community. With baguettes, cheesecakes, layered caked and even dog treats they have something for everyone.

Dog treats shaped as dogs (Kaley Skaggs)

What originally started as a catering company has grown so much in the last six years.

“Traveling through Smiths Grove we saw sign that this was for rent and we came in and toured the place and fell in love with the building, and it just made perfect sense for us,” said owner Tiffany Vincent.

Vincent tells 13 News that she is excited to open and share this space with the community. One thing that they are proud of: “Everything is made from scratch,” said Vincent.

fresh pie (Kaley Skaggs)

The Linen Apron will also be offering outdoor patio seating for customers to enjoy these treats.

“We also have a very cute garden area in the back that will seat about 15 people. Perfect spot for someone to come out and grab a coffee or a sandwich,” Vincent said.

The Linen Apron’s grand opening is April 17. They are located at 144 E Main Street Smiths Grove.

