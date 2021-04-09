SKYCTC to return to in-person classes in of Fall 2021

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College has announced that they will be returning to in person classes come Fall 2021.

The semester will begin on Monday, August 16.

The school will also continue to offer hybrid and in-person classes.

SKYCTC President and CEO, Dr. Phil Neal, recognizes the importance of in-person learning and how important it is for some students. “We are extremely proud of the success that we have over the past year. Many lessons were learned, and we have some new practices that will impact our success going forward.”

Registration is open for the summer and fall 2021 terms.

SKYCTC says they will be adhering to health and safety guidelines set forth by the Kentucky Community & Technical College System.

