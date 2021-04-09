Storms to Start the Weekend, then Sunshine!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was FANTASTIC! The day was filled with lots of sun and south winds propelled readings well into the 80s. Bowling Green topped out at 83 degrees for its warmest day of 2021 thus far. The weekend is likely to begin with some rain and storms Saturday before the sunshine returns.

Showers and storms return late Friday night after midnight into Saturday with another system moving into the region. The additional cloudiness Saturday will only allow high temperatures to be in the low-to-mid 70s. A couple of strong storms with gusty winds and small hail are possible early Saturday before some sunshine returns late day. Total amounts of rainfall will generally be less than a half an inch, but higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms. Even when it isn’t storming, it will still be breezy in the region all the way through Sunday in south-central Kentucky with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour! Otherwise, Sunday looks great, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Monday will also be dry, but temps will be warmer in the mid 70s! Tuesday will be seasonably mild as a cooler air mass begins to move into the region. Wednesday through the remainder of next week will be seasonably cool with stray chances for showers in the area. Readings trend cooler down the stretch, as highs drop into the mid 60s and overnight lows dip into the low-to-mid 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. High 73, Low 48, winds S-16, G-30

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonably mild. High 71, Low 50, winds W-13

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 75, Low 48, winds SW-10

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 52

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 44

Record High: 89 (2011)

Record Low: 22 (1914)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.22″ (-0.98″)

Yearly Precip: 17.70″ (+4.52″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:15 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28/ Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (9.3 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (137 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.