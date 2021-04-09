Advertisement

WKU Department of Theatre & Dance to resume live performances

An Evening of Dance is April 10-11 at Van Meter Hall.
An Evening of Dance is April 10-11 at Van Meter Hall.
By Laura Rogers
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A year ago Broadway went dark, community theaters and performing arts centers closed, and concerts and productions were canceled. But new hope arrives this spring, as live performances are making a return.

The Department of Theatre & Dance at WKU will present several of them this April.

An Evening of Dance is April 10 at 7:00 p.m. and April 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Van Meter Hall. Streaming performances will be April 24-25.

Songs For a New World streams April 17 at 7:00 p.m. and April 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Shakespeare’s As You like It will be April 22-25 at 5:30 p.m. at the WKU Kissing Bridge.

Learn more about these performances and purchase tickets here.

