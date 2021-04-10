Advertisement

20 to 40 year old’s encouraged to get vaccinated(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With variant strains of COVID-19 present in Kentucky, officials at Med Center Health is encouraging younger folks to get vaccinated.

Currently anyone 16 and up can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Medical Center vaccine clinic.

According to Melinda Joyce, it is important for the 20 to 40-year-olds age range to get vaccinated because it is possible the new variants of COVID could be targeting that age range.

“So these variants seem to be more common in people that are in their 20s 30s 40s That age group definitely needs to be vaccinated as well. I know a lot of times people in that age group, they’re very, very healthy. They think, ‘oh, I don’t need to bother to get the vaccine.’ They also think that ‘I wouldn’t get that sick if I got COVID.’ That may be the case, but more importantly, they need to help protect themselves against the severe symptoms of COVID, but also to protect others by getting that vaccine,” said Joyce.

If you would like to sign up to get vaccinated at the medical center vaccine clinic you can text COVID to 270- 796-4400.

