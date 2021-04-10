Advertisement

April marks heartworm awareness month for dogs(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Has your dog received their heartworm medication this year?

April is marked as Heartworm Awareness Month and you can not only purchase heartworm medication at the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, you can also get your dog tested for heartworms.

If you would like to get your animal tested for heartworms at the humane society it is $20. Your dog must have had a test within the last 6 months in order for you to purchase the heartworm medication.

“A lot of people don’t realize that it takes about 6 months from the time a dog is infected until the time they show positive on a test. So if a mosquito bit your dog last summer even if you got them tested right after they won’t show positive until 6 months later. We recommend yearly testing and monthly prevention,” said Leah Lawrence, adoption center manager.

The humane society is also taking in donations right now for puppy and kitten season. They are asking for puppy and kitten formula, and bottles.

