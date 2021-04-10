Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department confirms 29,387 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 29,387 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 26,781 of which have recovered.

Our district has 415 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of numbers by county below

The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID -19 numbers for 4-9-21
The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID -19 numbers for 4-9-21(WBKO)

The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers for the Barren River District

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy.

We urge Barren River residents to stay at home and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

• Wear a face mask when in public. To see the mandatory mask executive order from Governor Beshear, visit https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200709_Executive-Order_State-of-Emergency.pdf.

• Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded shopping locations.

• Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

• Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as KYCOVID19.KY.GOV and barrenriverhealth.org.

• Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

• Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit KCC.KY.GOV.

Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.

• Only travel for essential items. Avoid carpooling and public transit. The safest place for you and others is at home.

• Report non-compliance. If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to the KYSAFER hotline at 1-833-597-2337 or online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.

For questions about COVID-19 visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old boy has died in a hunting accident in Christian County.
Christian County boy dies in hunting accident
Gov. Beshear discusses the temporary unemployment system shutdown during an April 8 media...
State temporarily shutting down unemployment system to combat fraud, hacking
Hydrocodone and large amount of cash were among items found.
Hydrocodone and cash among items found in Glasgow arrest
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear: 2,000 open vaccine appointments at Greenwood Mall Kroger Clinic
The accident happened during tree work in the Alvaton community of Warren County.
Man injured when tree falls on truck in Alvaton community

Latest News

MCHD
Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 1 new case of COVID-19
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 744 new COVID cases; positivity rate declines
Pfizer asks Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children...
Pfizer asks US to allow more kids to get vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says youth sports and other extracurricular...
CDC ties COVID clusters to youth sports