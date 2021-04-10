Browning Fire Depart. to host all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Browning Fire Department will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

From 7 a.m. until 10 a.m., you can eat all the pancakes you want, and children ages 3 and under eat for free. The cost is $5 per person.

The breakfast will be located at the Browning Training and Community Center on Browning Road next to the fire station.

Come out and join us for some good breakfast on April 10 from 7-10am. Posted by Browning Fire Department on Thursday, April 1, 2021

