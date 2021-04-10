Browning Fire Depart. to host all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Saturday
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Browning Fire Department will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
From 7 a.m. until 10 a.m., you can eat all the pancakes you want, and children ages 3 and under eat for free. The cost is $5 per person.
The breakfast will be located at the Browning Training and Community Center on Browning Road next to the fire station.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.