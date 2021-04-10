Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 505 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, positivity rate of 2.99%

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Kentucky COVID-19 Update(Associated Press)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Beshear’s office provided the latest update on COVID-19 in a news release Saturday.

Gov. Beshear reported 505 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday. This brings the statewide total to 432,720.

85 of Friday’s cases are children 18 and younger. 370 Kentuckians remain in the hospital, with 92 in the ICU. 48 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is 2.99%, a slight uptick from Friday.

The governor also reported ten new deaths on Friday, with eight deaths confirmed after an audit. This brings the death toll in Kentucky to 6,241.

5,173,076 tests have been administered in Kentucky so far, with 50,372 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

As of Saturday, 6 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

