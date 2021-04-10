Advertisement

Gov. Beshear appoints Phillip Burnett Jr. as Commissioner of Kentucky State Police

Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Governor Beshear appointed Phillip Burnett Jr as commissioner of Kentucky State Police.

“I believe in Commissioner Burnett’s ability to lead KSP into the future,” said Gov. Beshear. “He is already working to increase recruitment and create a more diverse workforce, which is crucial to fulfilling our state’s law enforcement duties.”

Commissioner Burnett was sworn in by Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary C Noble. Burnett pledged to continue working with all communities across Kentucky.

“Every day the men and women in our agency work tirelessly to provide public safety for Kentuckians, and they deserve nothing less than my absolute best as we continue to be one of the national leaders in law enforcement,” said Commissioner Burnett. “As your commissioner, I am committed to protecting the integrity of all investigations, interactions with the public and our state officials as we conduct law enforcement in the right way.”

Commissioner Burnett has been with Kentucky State Police for 25 years and has served in numerous assignments.

He is a native of Bell County and has received multiple awards, including post trooper of the year.

