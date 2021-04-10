Advertisement

Partly cloudy and dry tonight!

A dry evening after a gloomy Saturday morning
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We finally catch a break from the rain after this morning! Temperatures stayed seasonable due to breezy southerly winds.

Temperatures tumbling down later this evening!
Temperatures tumbling down later this evening!(wbko)

Skies are clearing after we saw showers roll through earlier today. Clearing will continue into Sunday with plentiful sunshine and a high of 71! Expect conditions to remain breezy throughout the day. We start the work week dry with daytime temperatures flirting with the mid 70s before we cool down to the mid 40s by Monday night. Clouds roll into South Central KY on Tuesday but we stay dry as a cooling trend sets in. Daytime temperatures will be flirting with the low to mid 60s through Wednesday. Northerly winds will also aid in cooler temperatures during this time! Isolated showers could roll in Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday, so keep that umbrella handy! Our nighttime and early morning temperatures stay in the mid 40s for the majority of the week, so if you plan on commuting anywhere definitely bring a light jacket with you. Next Saturday is looking great with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High 71, Low 50, winds W-19

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 75, Low 46, winds W-10

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. High 67, Low 45, winds NW-9

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 69

Today’s Low: 61

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 44

Record High: 90 (1995)

Record Low: 24 (1892)

Today’s Precip: 0.20″

Monthly Precip: 0.42″ (-1.34″)

Yearly Precip: 17.90″ (+4.58″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:16 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17/ Small Particulate Matter: 31)

UV Index: Low (1)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.2 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (137 Mold Spore Count)

