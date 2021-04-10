Advertisement

Two hospitalized after police pursuit on Western Kentucky Parkway

Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Kentucky State Police, on Friday April 9, 2021 at approximately 1:54 p.m. central, Officer John Mark Sweeney observed a blue 2007 Toyota traveling east at a high rate of speed on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Central City. 

Police say Sweeney attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver who was later identified as 20 year-old Michael Blalock of Falls of Rough refused to stop. 

Police say Blalock continued east on the parkway where he exited at Central City.  Police say the driver continued to flee traveling into McLean County where the driver lost control of the vehicle traveling off the roadway and overturned.

Police say Blalock was life-flighted to Ascension Saint Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN with non-life threatening injuries.  A passenger Brenden Delawrence of Vine Grove was transported to Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville with non-life threatening injuries.

Officer John Mark Sweeney is investigating, charges are pending at this time.  He was assisted by units from Kentucky State Police, McLean County EMS and Phi Life Flight.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials tell 13 News the water rescue is taking place at a bridge on Cemetery Road.
WCSO, multiple fire agencies respond to a water rescue on Cemetery Road
Bowling Green mom says mothers have to pay to chase their dreams.
Bowling Green mom: “We’re paying to chase our dreams”
FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies
Gov. Beshear discusses the temporary unemployment system shutdown during an April 8 media...
State temporarily shutting down unemployment system to combat fraud, hacking
Generic image of police line
Hartford man armed with hammer and knife shot in hand by police

Latest News

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 505 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, positivity rate of 2.99%
Fort Knox is a U.S. Army post in Kentucky, south of Louisville and north of Elizabethtown....
Fort Knox improvements include $69 million elementary school, new training range
FEMA to pay up to $9,000 in COVID-19 related funeral costs to eligible families
FEMA to pay up to $9,000 in COVID-19 related funeral costs to eligible families
WCSO, multiple fire agencies respond to a water rescue on Cemetery Road
WCSO, multiple fire agencies respond to a water rescue on Cemetery Road