Two hospitalized after police pursuit on Western Kentucky Parkway

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Kentucky State Police, on Friday April 9, 2021 at approximately 1:54 p.m. central, Officer John Mark Sweeney observed a blue 2007 Toyota traveling east at a high rate of speed on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Central City.

Police say Sweeney attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver who was later identified as 20 year-old Michael Blalock of Falls of Rough refused to stop.

Police say Blalock continued east on the parkway where he exited at Central City. Police say the driver continued to flee traveling into McLean County where the driver lost control of the vehicle traveling off the roadway and overturned.

Police say Blalock was life-flighted to Ascension Saint Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN with non-life threatening injuries. A passenger Brenden Delawrence of Vine Grove was transported to Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville with non-life threatening injuries.

Officer John Mark Sweeney is investigating, charges are pending at this time. He was assisted by units from Kentucky State Police, McLean County EMS and Phi Life Flight.

