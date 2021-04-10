Advertisement

Warren County Schools Sports Network/Prepspin Spring Live Stream Schedule

WBKO has teamed up with Prepspin and Warren County Public Schools to live stream local high school baseball and softball games this season.(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Here’s a look at the Spring 2021 Live Stream Schedule for the Warren County Schools Sports Network/Prepspin.

All games will be live-streamed at WBKO.com.

April 12 Greenwood at South Warren (Baseball) 6:00 p.m.

April 13 Warren East at South Warren (Softball) 5:30 p.m.

April 14 Warren East at Greenwood (Softball) 5:30 p.m.

April 15 Warren Central at Warren East (Softball/Doubleheader) 5:30 p.m.

April 19 Greenwood at Warren East (Baseball) 6:00 p.m.

April 20 Bowling Green at Warren Central (Baseball) 5:30 p.m.

April 22 Greenwood at Warren East (Softball) 5:30 p.m.

April 23 The Leachman Cup at Warren East (Tennis) TBD

April 26 Warren Central at South Warren (Baseball) 6:00 p.m.

April 27 Bowling Green at Warren East (Baseball) 6:00 p.m.

April 29 South Warren at Greenwood (Softball) 5:30 p.m.

May 3 Bowling Green at South Warren (Baseball) 6:00 p.m.

May 4 Greenwood at Warren Central (Baseball) 6:00 p.m.

May 6 South Warren at Warren East (Softball) 5:30 p.m.

May 10 Warren Central at South Warren (Softball/Doubleheader) 5:30 p.m.

May 11 South Warren at Warren East (Baseball) 6:00 p.m.

May 13 Logan County at Greenwood (Softball) 5:30 p.m.

May 15 Raider Classic Track & Field at Warren East 10:00 a.m.

May 17 Russellville at Warren Central (Baseball) 5:30 p.m.

May 18 Christian County at Warren East (Baseball) 6:00 p.m.

May 20 Butler County at Warren Central (Softball) 5:30 p.m.

May 25 Russellville at Greenwood (Softball) 5:30 p.m.

May 28 University Heights at Greenwood (Baseball) 6:00 p.m.

