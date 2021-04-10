WCSO, multiple fire agencies respond to a water rescue on Cemetery Road
Apr. 9, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and multiple responding fire agencies are at the scene of a water rescue at the Drakes Creek bridge on Cemetery Road in Bowling Green.
Officials tell 13 News the water rescue is taking place at a bridge on Cemetery Road.
Officials have confirmed that one person has been rescued--however, details about this event are currently limited.
13 News has a reporter on stand-by and we will update this web story when more information is made available.
