WCSO, multiple fire agencies respond to a water rescue on Cemetery Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and multiple responding fire agencies are at the scene of a water rescue at the Drakes Creek bridge on Cemetery Road in Bowling Green.

Officials tell 13 News the water rescue is taking place at a bridge on Cemetery Road.

Officials have confirmed that one person has been rescued--however, details about this event are currently limited.

A water rescue is taking place on Cemetery Road. Multiple fire agencies and law enforcement are on scene. We have a reporter standing by. We’ll have the latest momentarily at WBKO.com Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Friday, April 9, 2021

