AMVETS Post 130 prepares for biggest fundraiser of the year

By Ashton Jones
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The local AMVETS Post 130 is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year--the golf scramble to honor Robert Henderson--the first Warren County soldier killed in action during the Iraq War.

It will take place May 8 at Paul Walker Golf Course. Registration is at 7 a.m. or you can pre-register by emailing Gerald Mounce, the commander of AMVETS Post 130, at gerald_mounce@yahoo.com. Tee-off will be between 7:30 and 8 a.m. A four-person team will be a $300 registration fee, which includes food and beverages.

AMVETS will also have a food and clothing drive for the Veteran’s Alliance store, as well as a Toys for Tots drive. The drives are open to the public.

This will be the second year the post has held the fundraiser. The funds will help fund the post, as well as other community efforts, such as the Salvation Army and local veterans.

”Some people have this misunderstanding that the veteran’s administration helps out all the veterans organizations here in town. We do not get any funding whatsoever from the veterans’ affairs. Everything we get is through donations. We don’t have a post where we make money from a canteen,” Commander Mounce explains.

Mounce says the organization is seeing a lot of people who need help, more than it’s seen in previous years. The AMVETS latest clothing and food drive had the greatest amount of donations it’s seen, more than all the other drives combined according to the commander.

Mounce says the organization is still looking for further corporate sponsors.

