Construction on Interstate 65 expected to last into early wintertime

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’re traveling on I-65 tonight, give yourself some extra travel time.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says you can expect slowed and even stopped traffic. I-65 South will be reduced from the 27-mile marker to the 13-mile marker.

At night, it’ll be down to just one lane, and you can expect this to continue for a while. The transportation cabinet is expecting the project to last into early wintertime. KYTC is warning drivers to be extra careful around this area because it’s easy to get distracted and get into an accident.

”It’s extremely important for people to pay attention. They’ve got to slow down, be aware of the traffic around them and behind them, leave plenty of space between vehicles, get off the phones, stop playing with the radio and pay attention. Not only because of the workers in the area who are working on the roadway but because of the traffic around them,” explains Wes Watt with KYTC.

The speed limit through the construction zone has been reduced from 70 to 55 mph.

All work is subject to change. The current schedule for next week is:

Sunday (April 11)

I-65 southbound will be reduced to two lanes from near the 27-mile marker to near the 13-mile marker at 6 p.m. The roadway will be reduced from two lanes to one lane from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. in this section as well.

Monday (April 12)

Work will be going on during the day and night on Monday on I-65. Erosion work will be going on from the 24.8-mile marker to the 23.7 in the center median area. The northbound direction will have the shoulder closed from the 24.8-mile marker to the 23.7-mile marker. The southbound direction will still be reduced to two lanes from the 27-mile marker to the 18-mile marker.

Monday night beginning 7 p.m. the roadway in the southbound direction will be reduced from two lanes to one lane until 6 a.m. from the 20-mile marker to the 13.7-mile marker. After 6 a.m. the southbound direction will remain reduced to two lanes from the 27-mile marker to the 13-mile marker until early winter when the project is expected to be complete.

Tuesday (April 13)

Erosion work will continue during the day from the 23.7-mile marker to the 24.7-mile marker. The shoulder will be closed in the northbound direction in that area. The southbound direction will still be reduced to two lanes from the 27-mile marker to the 13-mile marker until early winter when the project is expected to be complete.

