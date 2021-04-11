Advertisement

KSP: Murder investigation underway in McCreary County

Pictured: Ashlee R. Bytheway
Pictured: Ashlee R. Bytheway(Knox County Detention Center)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police, London Post, received a called Saturday around 6:30 p.m. of a fatal shooting outside of a house on Marshes Siding Road.

Troopers said 36-year-old Ashlee R. Bytheway and 31-year-old Brandon J. Probus were in a verbal argument according to McCreary County 911.

An investigation determined Bytheway shot Probus once while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car. He was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where the Pulaski County Coroner pronounced him dead.

Probus was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Kentucky State Police arrested Bytheway on charges of murder and took her to the Knox County Detention Center.

This incident remains under investigation.

