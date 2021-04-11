Lady Toppers to face UAB in C-USA Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Soccer now knows its opponent for next week’s Conference USA Championship in Houston. The Lady Toppers will take on UAB on Tuesday, April 13 at 11 a.m.

WKU is the No. 1 seed from the East after clinching the regular-season title with a 1-0 win against Charlotte on Friday night in Bowling Green. UAB is the No. 4 seed out of the West after securing their spot in the tournament with a win against Louisiana Tech on Saturday morning.

Only eight teams make the women’s soccer C-USA Championship, the top four from the East and the top four from the West.

The winner between WKU and UAB will advance to the semifinals on Thursday, April 15 against the winner of (2W) North Texas and (3E) Charlotte at 4:30 p.m. The championship game will be on Saturday, April 17 at 12 p.m.

All of the matches in the tournament will be streamed on ESPN+.

WKU and UAB did not play this season in an official capacity. Teams only played divisional foes this season. The two teams did face off in an exhibition match in the fall, WKU’s lone exhibition. That match featured an over two-hour weather delay and took extra time to determine a winner. After two overtime periods, the teams decided to take penalty kicks and WKU won that contest 10-9.

WKU is 3-2-1 overall against UAB all-time. The Lady Toppers won the most recent matchup 1-0 on Oct. 25, 2019. The two teams have never met in the C-USA tournament.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.