Legacy Christian Academy of Bowling Green names new principal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Legacy Christian Academy of Bowling Green has named Rev. Jerry Gifford as its new principal. The academy released the following statement:

“Legacy Christian Academy of Bowling Green is pleased to introduce Rev. Jerry Gifford as its new principal. A Bowling Green native, Gifford has served as pastor of five Kentucky churches, currently as Senior Pastor of LifePoint Church in Franklin. Throughout his ministry, Gifford has displayed giftedness as a catalyst for church revitalization, leading numerous building, educational, missions, and outreach projects. More broadly, he has served as a member of multiple area boards, including Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County and Children’s First, Inc., of Frankfort (an orphanage in Haiti) and as part of the Haitian Baptist Convention, as well as several Kentucky Baptist Convention denominational roles (notably as chair of the church revitalization team).

In the Spring of 2020, Gifford led the joint effort to consolidate Anchored Christian School and Bowling Green Christian Academy into Legacy Christian Academy of Bowling Green. Legacy officially launched in the Summer of 2020 and meets on the campus of sponsoring church Glendale at Cave Mill (1807 Cave Mill Road), currently enrolling nearly 220 students from across the region, where he has also served as chair of the school’s Board of Directors for the past year.

Academically, Rev. Gifford holds a B.A. in Communication from Western Kentucky University, an M.A. in Religion from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary, and is currently completing his dissertation at WKU to receive a Doctorate in Educational Leadership. Gifford has taught adjunctively for WKU, Liberty University, and The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, as well as Anchored Christian High School. Called into vocational ministry under the spiritual influence of Rev. Richard P. Oldham (who pastored Glendale Baptist Church for over 57 years, baptizing thousands and training more than 250 pastors, missionaries, and teachers, known collectively as Swordsmen), Gifford also holds the distinction of being the first graduate of Anchored Christian School. Finally, he has received advanced certification in scuba diving, a fact that often results in a deep (pun intended) conversation with him.

Gifford and his wife, Tammie, are proud parents of two sons, Daniel and David, and even prouder grandparents.”

